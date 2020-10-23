Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:49am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Home Appliance Industry Achievement Awards. This year's awards were presented Oct. 21 during AHAM's Special Membership Meeting.

Dick Topping, Senior Consultant, P.E., Sub-Zero Group, Inc., received AHAM's Home Appliance Industry Achievement Award, which recognizes exceptional service by AHAM members and is the premier achievement bestowed by AHAM upon a member. Topping has long been a significant contributor to AHAM, serving on numerous committees and chairing the HRF-1 Task Force and HRF-1 Revision Task Force. He is widely respected for his technical and strategic leadership on federal energy standards, and as a role model for volunteer leaders.

Andy Chinmulgund, Founder and CEO, Bruviti, Inc., received AHAM's Gordon Stauffer Liston Durden Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes significant contributions, by virtue of longevity and quality of service, to AHAM and the home appliance industry. Chinmulgund has established a reputation as a forward-thinking AHAM leader with an excellent understanding of technology trends and their impact on appliances. He played a key role in bringing connectivity and the Internet of Things to the forefront of AHAM's efforts. He serves on AHAM's Board of Directors, as Chair of AHAM's Supplier Division and as a member of the Connectivity Specialists. 

Five AHAM members received AHAM's Emerging Leader Award. The Emerging Leader Award recognition volunteer contributions and service and encourages continued industry participation. The 2020 winners are:

  • John Schlafer, Senior Counsel, GE Appliances, a Haier Company
  • Michael McGonagle, Product Safety and Reliability Leader - Cooking Products, GE Appliances, a Haier Company
  • Adam Pope, Director of Test Engineering, iRobot
  • Sean Southard, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Whirlpool Corporation
  • Jason Schmidt, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Whirlpool Corporation

There were two recipients of the AHAM Chairman's Partnership Award, which recognizes significant contributions to AHAM by non-member organization, companies and individuals. The 2020 recipients are:

  • Caroline Davidson Hood, General Counsel, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)
  • Clark Silcox, General Counsel, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is a not-for-profit trade association representing manufacturers of major and portable home appliances, floor care appliances and suppliers to the industry with headquarters in Washington, DC and an office in Ottawa, ON. Visit AHAM's website at www.aham.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aham-honors-top-home-appliance-industry-leaders-301158883.html

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aGilead shares rise after United States approves remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
10:50aINA INVEST : Foundation stone laid for the fully let Elefant building in the Lokstadt
EQ
10:49aAHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders
PR
10:49aALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aAMAZON REFUSES TO APPEAR BEFORE INDIA PANEL ON DATA PRIVACY : lawmaker
RE
10:47aBRAVIDA : Report from Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2020
AQ
10:46aEXXON MOBIL : Should you invest in UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, 3M, Boston Beer Company, or Visa?
PR
10:45aKIER : fish pass projects progressing
PU
10:45aHarvesting Trees in the Right Place at the Right Time
PU
10:45aBÖWE SYSTEC : BOWE SYSTEC UK awarded Royal Mail parcel sortation contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group