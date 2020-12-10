Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Blasts Amgen Over Drug Restrictions; Asks Biden Administration to Sanction It and Others

12/10/2020 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amgen joins eight other rogue drug companies by declaring this week that it will refuse to sell 'orphan drugs' (expensive drugs for rare diseases) at the legally required ‘340B price’ as required by section 340B of the U.S. Health Services Act

Refusals are tone-deaf moves by obscenely wealthy drug companies during height of coronavirus pandemic

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) strongly condemns Amgen for its announced refusal to sell “orphaned” drugs at reduced prices to non-profit providers who are covered entities under the 340B Drug Discount Program. The U.S. government already gives special favors to drug companies to produce expensive “orphaned drugs” for rare diseases that would otherwise be unaffordable.

Amgen has joined eight other companies who have declared they will no longer offer drugs at the reduced 340B price to covered entities’ contract pharmacies as required by section 340B of the U.S. Health Services Act.

This announcement is a serious blow to many rural hospitals and non-profit community health centers overwhelmed with the current COVID-19 crisis. They depend on the savings from the 340B program to keep open to stretch existing federally funded health care programs. Many of these small providers can’t afford to open and run their own pharmacies and use contract pharmacies to maximize their participation in the 340B program (see 340B Report).

“At a time when the U.S. health system is under tremendous stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, this giant, enormously wealthy drug company has decided to make it worse. The rapacious greed of Amgen is limitless,” said John Hassell, national director of advocacy for AHF. “AHF calls on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to do its job and stop this callous drug industry attack on the U.S. healthcare safety net. Nonprofit healthcare entities depend on savings from the 340B Drug Discount Program to provide essential lifesaving services to needy under-insured patients all over the country. AHF calls on the incoming Biden Administration to enforce the law and issue immediate sanctions against every drug company refusing to sell their medications at the 340B price to eligible 340B covered entities. It’s a social justice imperative for the new administration to protect the 340B Drug Discount Program.”

“These incredibly wealthy drug companies have no shame,” added Hassell. “They tried and failed to use their political contributions and armies of lobbyists to convince Congress to strangle 340B, a program that costs taxpayers nothing. Now they are unilaterally taking the law into their own hands. Congress intentionally expanded the program, with the full knowledge and explicit approval of the drug industry. In 2010, as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Congress increased the number and types of nonprofit hospitals that can participate.Drug companies actively pushed for ACA because they knew that, between Medicaid expansion and the individual mandate, they would have a payer source for their drugs for tens of millions of new people. Since 2010, total drug company sales have now increased by over $85 billion per year.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pU.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05:59pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 19, 2021
GL
05:59pTop CEOs Back Push to Create One Million Jobs for Black Americans
DJ
05:58pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : beats expectations as Q3 profits increase 14 per cent to US$143.6 million
AQ
05:57pAirbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020
RE
05:57pFDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05:57pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SPLK
GL
05:57pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. 
GL
05:55pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : GSM Innovations acquisition and capital raise complete
PU
05:53pSPOWER : Expands New York Portfolio Through 1-Gigawatt Acquisition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties
2FACEBOOK INC : Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Oslo Børs - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA - Received applicati..
4Euro zone stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ