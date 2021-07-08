AHF Calls on Millennium Partners to Scrap Troubled Hollywood Project

On the heels of the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, FL, and in light of ongoing trouble a developer of 2 California luxury projects has had with its landmark 58-story Millennium Towers San Francisco—which has sunk 18 inches since 2009 and now tilts—AHF calls on Millennium Partners to completely abandon plans for its Millennium Hollywood project

After activists sued, the massive luxury Hollywood development was temporarily halted in 2019 when the California Court of Appeal threw out the environmental impact report (EIR) for the project and upheld a trial judge’s 2015 invalidation of Millennium Hollywood’s illegal development project

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its housing advocacy arm, Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), today called for Millennium Partners, a troubled luxury property developer, to completely abandon plans to build its Hollywood Millennium development.

The call comes on the heels of the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, FL, and in light of ongoing trouble that Millennium Partners, a developer of two California luxury projects, has had with its landmark 58-story Millennium Towers San Francisco. That Bay Area property has sunk 18 inches since it was built in 2009 and now tilts, raising fears among residents, city officials and the general public in an earthquake prone region. The Hollywood Millennium project would sit on, or closely adjacent to, a major Los Angeles earthquake fault.

“As safety for condo owners and tenants are at the forefront of concern for cities throughout the country, we call on the City of Los Angeles and planning officials to vacate plans and withhold approvals on the Hollywood Millennium project, given Millennium Partners already precarious track-record on a flawed design for a building in San Francisco which is now sinking into the ground and tilting,” said Susie Shannon, policy director for Housing Is A Human Right. “Fast tracking a multi-story project that will be built on a fault line in Los Angeles could lead to imminent danger for owners, tenants and the surrounding area.”

According to an April 2018 L.A. Curbed article, the Hollywood Millennium development, which was redubbed ‘Hollywood Center’ in 2018 “…would feature 1,005 apartments and condos… The housing would be spread across two towers—one with 35 stories and the other with 46—and two 11-story structures on lots next to and across from the Capitol Records building at Yucca and Vine streets.”

However, after housing and neighborhood advocates sued to block the development, the California Court of Appeal issued a ruling throwing out the environmental impact report (EIR) for Hollywood Millennium’s planned massive luxury housing development in the heart of Hollywood. The ruling upheld the trial judge’s 2015 invalidation of Millennium Hollywood’s illegal development project.

Community opposition to the project was and remains fierce, and a coalition of community groups, including neighborhood residents and concerned activists, spearheaded a grassroots ‘Stop the Millennium Hollywood Project’ effort.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005950/en/