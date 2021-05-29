AHF Commends Biden Administration, Gov. DeSantis and FL Legislature on Support of Drug Importation from Canada

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) today praised the Biden Administration and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida State Legislature for siding with the cause of allowing the importation from Canada safe, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved—and less expensive—prescription drugs in filings submitted in a federal lawsuit. Bipartisan support of such drug importation was reported by Politico last evening (5/28/21) in a story that reported the Biden administration “… filed a motion in federal court seeking to dismiss a lawsuit that aims to prevent prescription drug imports from Canada — a plan Florida is lobbying to utilize.”

The drug industry, through its lobbying trade association, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA), sued the state of Florida which enacted a law that would allow safe and less expensive drugs to be imported from Canada. The Biden administration requested the court to dismiss the drug companies’ lawsuit.

“We’re delighted that there’s bipartisan agreement between Democratic U.S. President Joseph Biden’s administration and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on this welcome attempt to bring down the obscene prices of prescription drugs,” said John Hassell, national director of advocacy for AHF. “We’re very pleased the drug industry’s scare tactics failed to gain any traction with either President Biden or Governor DeSantis especially since most prescription drugs are already manufactured outside the United States anyway.”

