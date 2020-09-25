Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Rings Alarm Over Nationwide Shortage of STD Test Kits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

Recent CDC ‘Dear Colleagues’ letter warns of “… extreme shortages of STI test kits and laboratory supplies, most notably for chlamydia and gonorrhea” and offers considerations for prioritizing testing

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is raising alarm bells over an extreme nationwide shortage of test kits and laboratory supplies for sexually transmitted infections (STIs, often also referred to as sexually transmitted diseases or STDs), most notably, for chlamydia and gonorrhea nucleic amplification tests (CT/GC NAAT).

The news came in a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘Dear Colleagues’ letter citing shortages that “… affect multiple diagnostic companies, public health and commercial laboratories, and impact several components of the specimen collection and testing process.” The CDC’s letter also offers “Considerations for prioritizing STI testing if test kits are in short supply.”

AHF, which operates 24 free STD testing and treatment centers, also known as AHF Wellness Centers, in nine states and Washington, D.C., has experienced the test kit shortages firsthand over the past two weeks. It was compelled to source kits from any and all vendors, even asking its partner AHF Healthcare Centers—which treat patients living HIV or AIDS—for surplus testing materials.

“When, or if it gets to stockouts or no supplies, it will severely limit our ability to test for chlamydia and gonorrhea,” said Whitney Engeran Cordova, Senior Director of AHF’s Public Health Division. “It’s looking like we may be out of supplies on a widescale basis next week. The CDC’s letter offers guidance that runs down a prioritization of cases for testing when supplies and kits are in short supply, but this is simply not an acceptable situation—or prudent public health policy.”

The test kit shortage, due in part to supply chain interruptions caused by the pandemic, comes at a crucial and inopportune time.

“STDs are at the highest levels ever, and continuing to grow at an accelerated pace,” said John Hassell, national director of advocacy for AHF. “State and local health departments that are largely supported by federal funding through STD prevention at CDC, have been struggling to keep up with the record numbers of new STD cases with limited and starving resources. Now, even with the funding we have, we simply cannot get the kits and supplies needed because there are few, if any to be found.”

The STD prevention program at CDC, which funds STD programs in all 50 states, and seven large cities, has remained flat-funded over the last 15 years, leaving STD programs unable to meet the increasing demands on their health staff, who provide essential safety net services, including tracking and testing pregnant women for syphilis.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.4 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe/Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pCLOROX : Everything You Need To Know About PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Festival 2020 Returning Virtually!
PR
03:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response in Earlier-Stage Study
DJ
03:36pTENCENT : U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed
DJ
03:36pSCHWAZZE : Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., to Host Investor Meetings at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
BU
03:33pCARDONE CAPITAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Purchased Interests In Cardone Capital LLC To Contact The Firm
GL
03:31pCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market|Increasing Inorganic Growth Strategies to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pCell Viability Assays Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Focus On Timely Diagnosis Of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pWheat Falls on Lower Black Sea Prices
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group