AI.Reverie : Appoints Former NVIDIA Deep Learning Guru Aayush Prakash as Head of Machine Learning

04/13/2021 | 11:16am EDT
AI.Reverie today announced that it has named Aayush Prakash, a 12-year veteran and Machine Learning and AI pioneer, as Head of Machine Learning. Prakash, whose appointment takes effect immediately, reports to AI.Reverie co-founder Daeil Kim and will be responsible for all machine learning strategy and operations at the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005853/en/

Aayush Prakash joins AI.Reverie from NVIDIA to lead Machine Learning. (Photo: Business Wire)

AI.Reverie is the leading synthetic data company for computer vision, and it serves a rapidly growing global client base of top enterprises, brands and NGOs. AI.Reverie generates fully annotated data at scale with an efficiency that makes AI training fast, flexible and productive. Gartner recently recognized the technology by naming AI.Reverie a "Cool Vendor" in AI Core Technologies.

"We have searched extensively for the right leader in this role and are thrilled to have Aayush join us," said Kim. "He brings incredible experience, unparalleled expertise and deep industry knowledge to AI.Reverie and our clients.”

Prakash is renowned in the field of machine learning and recognized as one of the foremost synthetic data researchers in the world. Over the course of his career, Prakash has delivered important, cutting edge work, including scene graph generation and domain randomization. His breakthrough work has been featured in publications including ICLR, ICCV, ICRA and CVPR. For the past five years at NVIDIA, he was focused on unlocking the domain gap problem. Prior, at IBM, Prakash led the development of implicit JAVA JIT acceleration.

Prakash joins AI.Reverie as the company prepares to go to market with its self-serve synthetic data platform. The AI.Reverie platform allows clients to create their own virtually limitless supply of training data on-demand.

“I have joined AI.Reverie now because of its lead in synthetic data development. Rather than talking about the future, AI.Reverie has already been making it easy for organizations around the world to put synthetic data to work in order to take on their biggest opportunities and challenges,” said Prakash. “Shortly, AI.Reverie’s self-serve platform will put the data at every machine learning professionals’ fingertips.”

Prakash holds an honors degree in Electronics & Electrical Communication from the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and a Masters of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

On May 19, Prakash will be leading a discussion with Daeil Kim on synthetic data and domain adaptation. Register now.

About AI.Reverie

The AI.Reverie synthetic data platform creates a virtually endless supply of annotated images and videos that accelerate computer vision and machine learning across domains. Its unique toolset preserves data privacy and provides the control to prevent bias in AI. Learn more at www.aireverie.com.


© Business Wire 2021
