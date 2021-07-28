AI Startup KaJ Labs set to Launch Blockchain Rival to Ethereum

SEATTLE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Kasr, founder of KaJ Labs, announced the upcoming launch of Lithosphere (LITHO), a unique new AI blockchain platform. Kasr is the creator of Lithosphere, the first blockchain to utilize Deep Neural Networks (DNN) in smart contracts. Litho is the native token of the Lithosphere blockchain and the private token sale for $LITHO is now open. KaJ Labs also announced its transition from a for-profit organization to the non-profit KaJ Labs Foundation.

Lithosphere marks a new era in blockchain technology. Its launch is the first time that Deep Learning will be used in contracts through embedded DNNs in the code. Lithosphere is based on diverse tokens and will connect multiple types of value transfer methods under a single management structure. Lithosphere will implement a novel Myriad Distribution Key Management (MDKM) to enhance security.

The release of Lithosphere introduces a variety of innovations, including a new token standard (LEP100) and novel consensus algorithm (LinBFT). The ultimate goal for KaJ Labs Foundation is for Lithosphere to connect all past and future blockchains, break down monopoly barriers, and create a network of blockchains that can communicate with each other in a decentralized manner.

Lithosphere will be launching a variety of initial DeFi products that include the Lithosphere blockchain (PoS), Litho cross-chain native token, LithoSwap, a cross-chain DEX with NFT exchange support, LEP100 Token Launchpad – Litho Launchpad, and the Thanos Multi-Currency cross chain wallet.

Other offerings will include JOT NFT Platform, an NFT marketplace, NFT DEX, SDK to create and cost effectively distribute NFT anywhere. Products also encompass FLEEK, a decentralized community-powered gig platform on blockchain, along with LUSD, an algorithmic cross-chain Stablecoin.

Community-governed Lithosphere features a blockchain platform with interoperability, enabling individuals and businesses to work across other blockchain platforms as they choose. Blockchain technology has matured with little innovation over the past several years. Lithosphere stands to be the core of next-generation blockchain platforms for any number of applications. In a crowded blockchain arena, Lithosphere is a novel blockchain that's differentiating itself with embedded DNN.

With Lithosphere, other blockchains retain power and authority over themselves, while providing networks with the ability to quickly process transactions. No one will be limited to a single blockchain network, which offers increased flexibility. Lithosphere enables anyone to conduct transactions on any network that supports Byzantine Fault-Tolerant (BFT) consensus mechanisms.

The Lithosphere private token sale is an opportunity to participate in the launch of Lithosphere by KaJ Labs Foundation, establishing the world's first AI-powered blockchain platform with cross-chain integration. Users have the benefit of more flexibility, greater accessibility, and faster transactions across multiple blockchain networks.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI & Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

