Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AIA releases 3D models, strategies for reducing risk of COVID-19 in polling places

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is releasing a new resource and 3D illustrations for election administrators today that provides strategies for reducing COVID-19 transmission risk in polling places.

Developed in an effort to protect voters and polling place workers on Election Day, the resource provides architectural, engineering, operational and administrative strategies that election administrators and polling place workers can employ—as well as modify—for polling places and voting centers. 3D illustrations—produced by Corgan—provide concrete examples for how the strategies can be implemented and laid out in spaces large and small.

Strategies were developed using current public health information,  industrial hygiene practices as well as the American Institute of Architects’ Re-occupancy Assessment Tool, which provides a framework of strategies for making buildings safer during the pandemic. Additional strategies—for restrooms and staff break rooms—are available in AIA’s report, Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Offices.

AIA produced the resource with guidance from its Disaster Assistance Committee and input from the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration Engineers (ASHRAE) Epidemic Task Force, Auburn University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the University of Rhode Island (URI).

Visit AIA’s website for complete details on the Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Buildings reports.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

Attachment 

Matt Tinder
American Institute of Architects
202-626-7462
mtinder@aia.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pENGIE EPS S A : H1 Financial Report 2020
PU
12:50pSHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Shentel Wins Big for Rural Communities at CBRS Mid-Band Spectrum Auction
PU
12:50pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Newspaper Advertisement for Board Meeting – October 28, 2020
PU
12:49pStimulus hopes ease markets into eventful fourth quarter
RE
12:49pHitachi ID's New Executive Leadership Modernizes Digital Identity and Access
BU
12:48pCRITEO S A : Swiss Life buys 50 million euro Barcelona office space
RE
12:48pVIVENDI : Owns 26.7% of Lagardere
DJ
12:48pPandemic Pain Persists for Big Oil Companies
DJ
12:47pREPUBLICA HAVAS : Unveils Havas House, Its New Custom Media, Content, and Publishing Division
BU
12:45pGovernor. "The role of the European Central Bank's monetary policy in the COVID-19 crisis". Deusto Business Alumni (1 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group