AIAG Announces Launch of Chinese Core Tools Support™ Software in China

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better support supply chain partners in China, the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) has announced the launch of a Chinese version of their Core Tools Support™ (CTS) software.



Using a server dedicated specifically to organizations in China, the translated software includes all the same features and content as the original English version, and is offered at the same annual price of just $360 USD (¥2520) per concurrent user. Additionally, new users can try the software for a full 30 days at no cost, by taking advantage of AIAG’s free 30-day trial period prior to subscribing.

For current users, the launch of the Chinese CTS software also provides the option of switching the “presentation” language between English, Spanish and Chinese, to best suit individual needs.

AIAG senior program manager of quality products and services, and CTS software manager Brian Martensen explains: “With over 40,000 IATF 16949 certified sites in China, the translated software and dedicated server not only extend our reach, but also allow us to support users in those locations with in-language customer service and technical support.”

Originally released in early 2019, AIAG’s CTS software is now used in 32 countries at 286 companies, helping organizations throughout the supply chain minimize errors and increase efficiency. A cloud-based solution for authoring and managing FMEA, Control Plan and PPAP documents, the CTS software is based on concurrent user licenses in lieu of traditional named licenses or individual seats. This concurrent user structure allows colleagues – even those working at different facilities or in different regions – to effectively share a single license, providing more flexibility for teams and significantly reducing the overall spend associated with software access.

In addition to being cost effective, the CTS software benefits users by taking care of the tedious, repetitive tasks associated with spreadsheets and making it quicker and easier to search and find information; consequently, users spend less time on administrative work, and more time on their core job functions.

For new users considering subscribing to the Chinese CTS software, AIAG will be hosting a launch webinar in China on March 31, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. China Standard Time (Beijing Time). Including a live demonstration of how to use the software, this webinar will feature a special message from AIAG, details on CTS benefits, information on pricing and free trials, and a Q&A session. Attendees will also learn how to find out if their organization is eligible for a free one-year CTS software user license, sponsored by the International Automotive Oversight Bureau (IAOB).

Martensen concludes: “Offering CTS in language with a dedicated server in China provides CTS access to over 50% of the active IATF certificates in the world. The in-language support and dedicated server enhance the user experience, while providing access to the same features and benefits that all other CTS subscribers use daily. Our focus is to ensure automotive suppliers have a resource that allows them to effectively manage and apply their Quality Core Tools.”

Learn more about AIAG’s Core Tools Support™ (CTS) software: www.aiag.org/CTS

Subscribe to CTS China using the China-dedicated server or register for the launch webinar: https://aiag.org.cn/core-tools-support-software

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

Contact:

Greg Creason

Director, Marketing – AIAG

248.358.9775