AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2021 Offers Innovation and Learning Opportunities for Accounting and Finance Professionals

AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE returns as a hybrid event this year, with the core conference taking place both online and onsite at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on July 26-29, 2021. The event, designed for accounting and finance professionals, is sponsored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

This year’s conference will have several new features:

A special, all-virtual June 8 keynote presentation, “Exploring New Frontiers: An Evening of Innovative Ideas,” with Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Adam Steltzner, chief engineer for NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover

A new learning track focused on sports and entertainment planning and management and expanded tracks on corporate finance and diversity, equity and inclusion

Shared sessions with the national practice management conference hosted by the CPA Firm Management Association(CPAFMA), which is integrated into ENGAGE this year

To ensure safety, AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2021 will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations throughout the conference space, with socially distanced facilities, mask requirements and routine cleaning of the site. For online attendees, there will be several live-streaming enhancements to sessions and the exhibit space, building on the deep expertise the AICPA and CIMA have in virtual learning events.

“ENGAGE 2021 will feature more than 200 speakers, an impressive exhibit space and ample networking opportunities, available to all attendees, either in person or virtually,” said Todd Helton, the AICPA’s senior director of meetings and conferences. “No other event comes close to the breadth or depth of specialized programming we offer to CPAs, management accountants and finance professionals.”

Besides the sports management, corporate finance, DE&I and CPAFMA sessions mentioned above, learning tracks include Advanced Accounting and Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, Advanced Personal Financial Planning, EDGE Career Development, Practitioners and Tech+, and Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual.

The conference will have four main keynotes. The two June 8 ones, moderated by CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, are:

A conversation with Sir Richard Branson, a session jointly presented by The Growth Faculty

Adam Steltzner, who works for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and is author of “The Right Kind of Crazy,” will speak on “Into the Unknown: How Leadership, Ingenuity and Perseverance Put a Rover on Mars.”

Two other keynotes will be held during the main conference on July 28:

A session with Caroline Kennedy, author and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan

A professional update featuring AICPA President and CEO Barry Melancon, AICPA Vice Chair William Pirolli, Sue Coffey, the AICPA’s CEO of public practice, and Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com.

For more details about conference registration and agenda items, please visit aicpaengage.com. To learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our exhibitors page.

Reporters interested in covering ENGAGE 2021, either remotely or in person in Las Vegas, can contact Jeff May, jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com, to obtain press credentials.

