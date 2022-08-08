AIG exceeds profit estimates on strong underwriting gains

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc
beat market estimates for quarterly profit on Monday as
a jump in underwriting income cushioned the blow from lower
investment returns.
Net premiums written in the company's general insurance
business rose 5% on a constant currency basis in the April-June
quarter to $6.9 billion, while underwriting income climbed 73%.
That helped AIG - one of the world's biggest commercial
insurers - report adjusted after-tax income attributable to
common shareholders of $1.19 per share. Analysts had expected a
figure of $1.10 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
But the insurer's consolidated net investment income fell
29% to $2.6 billion, partly hurt by weakness in alternative
investments such as private equity.
An unabating surge in inflation, rising interest rates and
the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war have rattled financial
markets this year, sapping the investment income that had
powered insurers' profits last year.
AIG also blamed the market volatility for a delay in the
initial public offering of its life and retirement unit.
The unit - set to be renamed Corebridge Financial Inc when
it goes public - had filed for its offering in March and planned
to complete its listing by the end of June, subject to market
conditions.
"Completing the IPO is a significant priority for us and we
remain ready to execute," Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino
said without giving a new deadline for the offering.
AIG had first announced the move in 2020 and it sold a 9.9%
stake in the unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc
for $2.2 billion last year.
