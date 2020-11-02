AIM Biotech Appoints Jim Mcgorry as CEO to Expand Its Organ-on-a-Chip Business

Boston, Massachusetts & Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2020) - AIM Biotech has appointed Jim McGorry as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGorry was appointed to lead the expansion of AIM's proprietary organ-on-a-chip business. AIM's platform and world-class lab services let drug researchers get more relevant, human-focused data at every stage of development using the AIM chip. Mr. McGorry is a career executive in the medical device and biotech industry, leading cardiac and oncology operations at Genzyme Corp, serving as senior executive at Champions Oncology and Baxter Healthcare and most recently as CEO of Biostage.

Key Takeaways:

Jim McGorry appointed CEO to lead next phase of expansion for its organ-on-a-chip business.

To initially focus on establishment of U.S. subsidiary, expanding offerings into biotech and pharma, and establishing new CRO services all while growing revenue and publications in the R&D business.

Oversee the development of new applications, next-generation chip designs and creative collaborations.

AIM Biotech offers a modular platform to co-culture multiple cell types in discrete 3D and 2D channels. Organotypic assays with animal model-like complexities using human cells have been developed (eg. immune checkpoint, T-cell killing, angiogenesis, metastasis, cell migration, blood-brain barrier, etc.) for research, drug discovery & diagnostics.

