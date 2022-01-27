AIP Associação Industrial Portugue : Saiba como investir na descarbonização utilizando os apoios a fundo perdido

The "Decarbonisation of Industry" Incentive System is intended to support investments from all industries that aim to transition to a carbon neutral economy. Incentives take the form of non-refundable grants, with fees that can go up to 100% of the eligible investment. The deadline for submitting applications is April 29, 2022.
The projects that can be supported fall into three types: (i) low carbon processes and technologies in the industry (new processes, products or models aimed at decarbonization and digitalization; circularity in the use of resources; new raw materials, derived fuels waste; use of biomass or biogas; circular economy measures; adaptation and/or replacement of renewable energy vector equipment; electrification of final consumption; (ii) energy efficiency measures (which reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse gases; consumption monitoring and management systems); and (iii) incorporation of energy from renewable sources (incorporation of renewable energy; energy storage; hydrogen and renewable gases in industry).
Find out the requirements, how you can apply or prepare the application with Consulting by AIP: consultoria@aip.pt or 213 601 013.
