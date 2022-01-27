Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AIP Associação Industrial Portugue : Saiba como investir na descarbonização utilizando os apoios a fundo perdido

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The "Decarbonisation of Industry" Incentive System is intended to support investments from all industries that aim to transition to a carbon neutral economy. Incentives take the form of non-refundable grants, with fees that can go up to 100% of the eligible investment. The deadline for submitting applications is April 29, 2022.

The projects that can be supported fall into three types: (i) low carbon processes and technologies in the industry (new processes, products or models aimed at decarbonization and digitalization; circularity in the use of resources; new raw materials, derived fuels waste; use of biomass or biogas; circular economy measures; adaptation and/or replacement of renewable energy vector equipment; electrification of final consumption; (ii) energy efficiency measures (which reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse gases; consumption monitoring and management systems); and (iii) incorporation of energy from renewable sources (incorporation of renewable energy; energy storage; hydrogen and renewable gases in industry).

Find out the requirements, how you can apply or prepare the application with Consulting by AIP: consultoria@aip.pt or 213 601 013.

Disclaimer

AIP - Associação Industrial Portuguesa published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pBiden vows to name Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court by end of February
RE
12:43pUK wants 'significant progress' in Brexit talks by February
RE
12:43pBREXIT : Uk's truss says i understand the need for rapid progress…
RE
12:42pBREXIT : Uk's truss says it's important we secure the support of…
RE
12:41pBREXIT : Uk's truss says we are having constructive talks on n.ir…
RE
12:38pAIP ASSOCIAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL PORTUGUE : Saiba como investir na descarbonização utilizando os apoios a fundo perdido
PU
12:36pLvmh cfo says united states is now top country for group sales,…
RE
12:34pMexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation
RE
12:30pLvmh's arnault says expects demand for group's products to remai…
RE
12:29pLvmh's chairman arnault says group, in a phase of inflation, has…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Wall Street rebounds, dollar higher after Fed's Powell strikes hawkish ..
3UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
5Fiscal stimulus fuels U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sinc..

HOT NEWS