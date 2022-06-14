AIP says it takes ownership of Gupta's Belgian aluminium mill after default

GFG did not have any immediate comment.

This would mark the second asset AIP has acquired that was previously owned by GFG, which has been struggling to find refinancing after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March last year.

Last October, AIP took control of a smelter in Dunkirk, France that is Europe's largest primary aluminium producer.

AIP said in a statement it had provided loans to Duffel, which went into default in July last year and had failed to be refinanced since then.

"As a result, AIP is now the legal and beneficial owner ... and does not anticipate any disruption to normal operations of the business," it added.

Duffel, which has capacity for 250,000 tonnes a year of rolled aluminium products, specialises in supplying the auto industry and has about 1,000 full-time workers.

The Liberty Steel group owned by GFG said on Tuesday it had reached a standstill agreement with its largest creditor Greensill Bank on debt facilities for its European business.

Gupta's conglomerate has a global web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy.

