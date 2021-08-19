Log in
AIR FORCE AID SOCIETY AWARDS $5.6 MILLION IN EDUCATION GRANTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

08/19/2021 | 11:42am EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) has selected 1,930 scholars to receive grants and scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“This year we received a total of 2,239 General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant applications, of that 304 were merit scholarship applicants,” said AFAS CEO, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. “We are excited each year that we award this money to the dependent children and spouses of our service members. While we wish we could help everyone, we know the support we provide will go a long way in getting these students closer to achieving their career aspirations.”

Grants awarded are based on financial need and take into consideration the family’s income and the student’s educational costs, while merit scholarships are given only to a select group. To be considered for a merit scholarship, freshman students must first complete the General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant application. Because the scholarships are merit-based, only freshman applicants with a 4.0 GPA are invited to apply.

Each year, the General Henry H. Arnold Education Grants awarded are named in honor of an individual or organization that has exemplified extraordinary service to the U.S. Air Force or Space Force. This year’s list of new named grants include:

• Brigadier General and Mrs. Edward L. “Hertz” Vaughan
• Captain Luigi and Mary Iori
• Laraia Trust Endowment
• Daniels Family Education Scholarship
• Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy
• Lieutenant General John D. Hopper Jr.
• Colonel John M. Egentowich and Colonel Linda F. Egentowich
• General Bernard P. Randolph
• Alberto ‘Al’ E. Salinas

For a complete listing of named grants, visit General Henry H. Arnold Education Grants.

Since launching the education program, AFAS has awarded over $183 million in General Henry H. Arnold Education Grants to over 15,614 students and 310 merit scholarships totaling nearly $1.3 million. General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant applications for the 2022-2023 academic year will be available in early 2022. For more information, eligibility requirements, or to establish a named grant, visit www.afas.org.

About Air Force Aid Society
The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society’s mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force and Space Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2020 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $12.5 million in assistance to more than 26,000 Airmen, Guardians, and their families, through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram or LinkedIn.

###


Latoya Crowe
Air Force Aid Society
703-972-2643
latoya.crowe@afas-hq.org

HOT NEWS