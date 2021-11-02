Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AIRASIA EXEC SAYS IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS ABOUT INTEREST IN POTENTIAL A321NEO FREIGHTER

11/02/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIRASIA EXEC SAYS IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS ABOUT INTEREST IN POTENTIAL A321NEO FREIGHTER


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05aNew Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
11/02Airasia exec says plans to have 6 dedicated freighter planes by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS