AIRASIA EXEC SAYS TELEPORT FREIGHT ARM IN FINAL STAGES OF $50 MLN TO $100 MLN FUNDRAISING

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
AIRASIA EXEC SAYS TELEPORT FREIGHT ARM IN FINAL STAGES OF $50 MLN TO $100 MLN FUNDRAISING
11/02/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
AIRASIA EXEC SAYS TELEPORT FREIGHT ARM IN FINAL STAGES OF $50 MLN TO $100 MLN FUNDRAISING
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05a
China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05a
New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02
Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02
Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02
China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02
China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02
Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02
Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02
Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
11/02
Airasia exec says plans to have 6 dedicated freighter planes by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2
Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3
Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4
U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5
China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct
More news
HOT NEWS
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, I.
+108.31%
Wall Street rises to records, underpinned by strong earnings reports
ROGERS CORPORATION
+29.62%
DuPont de Nemours Reportedly in Advanced to Discussions to Acquire Rogers Corporation
THE OLB GROUP, INC.
+87.36%
OLB Shares Surge as Company Set to Process Mastercard Crytpocurrency
TP ICAP GROUP PLC
-10.28%
TP ICAP Group PLC Reports Trading Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
STANDARD CHARTERED P.
-8.42%
Standard Chartered Profit Rose 44% in Third Quarter
RALPH LAUREN CORPORA.
-9.73%
Ralph Lauren Expects FX to Hurt Full-Year Results -- Currency Comment
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave