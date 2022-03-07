Log in
AIRBUS SAYS ALSO SOURCING TITANIUM INDIRECTLY FROM TIER 1 SUPPLI…
03/07/2022 | 11:57am EST
AIRBUS SAYS ALSO SOURCING TITANIUM INDIRECTLY FROM TIER 1 SUPPLIERS.
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AIRBUS SE
-3.20%
93.99
-13.58%
TITANIUM OYJ
-2.79%
12.2
-16.33%
