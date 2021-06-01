AISC American Institute of Steel Construction : 2022 Code of Standard Practice Available for Public Review

June 1, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CHICAGO - A draft of the 2022 edition of the AISC Code of Standard Practice for Steel Buildings and Bridges(AISC 303) is now available for second public review and comment.
The 2022 edition will include a new chapter that compiles fabrication and erection tolerances, revised criteria for AESS members, and new requirements for contract documents that cannot be omitted as specific instructions to the contrary. It also has expanded guidance on erector means and methods and access holes, preferred material specification, and updated tolerance figures. This is the second public review of this version of the Code, which will be released during the summer of 2022.
The draft will be available as a free download at aisc.org/publicreview between June 1 and June 30, 2021. Printed copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by calling 312.670.5411.
Please submit comments using the form provided online or to Jonathan Tavarez, secretary of the Committee on Code of Standard Practice (tavarez@aisc.org), by June 30, 2021, for consideration.
American Institute of Steel Construction
The American Institute of Steel Construction, headquartered in Chicago, is a non-partisan, not-for-profit technical institute and trade association established in 1921 to serve the structural steel design community and construction industry. AISC's mission is to make structural steel the material of choice by being the leader in structural steel-related technical and market-building activities, including specification and code development, research, education, technical assistance, quality certification, standardization, market development, and advocacy. AISC has a long tradition of service to the steel construction industry of providing timely and reliable information.
