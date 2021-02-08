AISC Certification Updates Documentation, Adds Hydraulic Chapter

February 1, 2021

CHICAGO - It's a new year, and AISC Certification is changing with the times!

The program, which sets the quality level for structural steel fabricators and erectors, has made substantial improvements to its governing documents, starting with a name that better represents its current use: the Standard for Certification Programs(AISC 207-20).

The new Standardincludes a brand new chapter that defines the certification requirements for hydraulic structures, based upon recommendations from an expert panel that included representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, steel fabricators, AISC Certification staff, and auditors from the Quality Management Company (which provides independent audits for the AISC Certification program).

The new Standardalso better explains concepts and practices of things like calibration, corrective action, nonconformance, types of inspection, and welding controls. It's also easier to use, with an expanded glossary and additional commentary.

The new document is available for download at aisc.org/publications.