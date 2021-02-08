Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AISC Certification Updates Documentation, Adds Hydraulic Chapter

02/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 1, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - It's a new year, and AISC Certification is changing with the times!

The program, which sets the quality level for structural steel fabricators and erectors, has made substantial improvements to its governing documents, starting with a name that better represents its current use: the Standard for Certification Programs(AISC 207-20).

The new Standardincludes a brand new chapter that defines the certification requirements for hydraulic structures, based upon recommendations from an expert panel that included representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, steel fabricators, AISC Certification staff, and auditors from the Quality Management Company (which provides independent audits for the AISC Certification program).

The new Standardalso better explains concepts and practices of things like calibration, corrective action, nonconformance, types of inspection, and welding controls. It's also easier to use, with an expanded glossary and additional commentary.

The new document is available for download at aisc.org/publications.

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aSCENTRE : Signals Reduced Distribution on Year, Better Rent Collection
DJ
11:47aKENNAMETAL : Prices $300 Million of Senior Notes
PR
11:47aSM ENERGY : CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2020
PU
11:47aNORTHERN OIL AND GAS : Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Senior Notes
BU
11:46aInvestor Mark Ein looks to raise $600 mln through two more SPACs
RE
11:46aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Presents Results from Phase 3 ACIS Study in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treated with ERLEADA® (apalutamide) and ZYTIGA® (abiraterone acetate) Combination
PU
11:46aVONEX : Further Update to Orange Business Services Agreement
PU
11:46aWESTPAC BANKING : 09/02/2021 Westpac strengthens safeguards against abusive messages sent via payment transactions
PU
11:46aEATON VANCE : Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Mutual Funds On February 18, 2021 Will Be A Virtual Meeting
PR
11:46aPfister Debuts Several Innovative Features at KBIS 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 billion purchase
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
4SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
5RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ