AISC Draft Standards Now Available For Public Review

January 7, 2022

CHICAGO - Three American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) draft standards are available for public review from January 7 until February 21, 2022: 2022 Specification for Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 360), 2022 Seismic Provisions for Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 341), and Seismic Provisions for the Evaluation and Retrofit for Existing Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 342).

All three standards are expected to be finalized and available in late 2022.

The draft standards are available as free downloads at aisc.org/publicreview until February 21, 2022. Printed copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge for each) by contacting Martin Downs at downs@aisc.org.

Please submit comments using the forms provided online at aisc.org/publicreview to Cynthia J. Duncan, AISC's director of engineering (duncan@aisc.org), by February 21, 2022, for consideration.

