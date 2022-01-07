Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AISC Draft Standards Now Available For Public Review

01/07/2022 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 7, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - Three American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) draft standards are available for public review from January 7 until February 21, 2022: 2022 Specification for Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 360), 2022 Seismic Provisions for Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 341), and Seismic Provisions for the Evaluation and Retrofit for Existing Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 342).

All three standards are expected to be finalized and available in late 2022.

The draft standards are available as free downloads at aisc.org/publicreview until February 21, 2022. Printed copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge for each) by contacting Martin Downs at downs@aisc.org.

Please submit comments using the forms provided online at aisc.org/publicreview to Cynthia J. Duncan, AISC's director of engineering (duncan@aisc.org), by February 21, 2022, for consideration.

###

For more information contact:

Scott Melnick Senior Vice President American Institute of Steel Construction 312.804.1535 melnick@aisc.org

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 17:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
01:11pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01:11pHalf-year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
BU
01:09pAnritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing and Power Saving Tests for 5G New Radio Standalone
PR
01:08pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Demand for Labor Remains High as Hopeful Signs of Healing Supply Chains Emerge
PU
01:08pUSA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport
GL
01:08pUSA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport
GL
01:06pCitigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy starting Jan. 14 - source
RE
01:06pFrench schools "overwhelmed" by COVID-19 and contact tracing
RE
01:06pSpeedway Motorsports Promotes Senior Executives Burch and Caldwell
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4U.S. labor market near maximum employment despite December payrolls mis..
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS