AKHAN Semiconductor : Appoints Tom Lacey Interim CEO

Company Enters Scale/Growth Phase with Infusion of Capital and Additional Talent

AKHAN Semiconductor (AKHAN/the Company), a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab-grown electronics-grade diamond materials addressing consumer industries and glass coatings, announced today that prolific technology executive Tom Lacey has added Interim CEO to his role as the Company’s Board Chairman. A four-time public company CEO, Lacey has more than three decades of experience leading both public and private companies in the licensing and technology industries.

“AKHAN is at an exciting moment in time; amidst a capital raise with a number of well-respected investors while mapping a customer-centric growth strategy,” Lacey explained. “Due to the unprecedented importance and abilities of AKHAN’s diamond technology, I fully expect the round to be oversubscribed. I’m excited to lead and align our employee, customer and investor needs.”

“We’ve done an outstanding job taking our Miraj Diamond® technology from concept to prototype, and now is the time for massive scale,” said Adam Khan, Founder AKHAN Semiconductor. “Tom, who’s onboarding marked the launch of our operational growth phase, is one of the most well respected, trusted and knowledgeable leaders in the entire technology space. We’re thrilled he’s adding CEO duties at this time; strengthening our value with customers, investors and talent in both Illinois and Silicon Valley.”

AKHAN, who’s Miraj Diamond® Glass, Optics and Electronics platform has industry altering potential, is well positioned for mass expansion. Lacey has worked across startups, mid-sized and large public and private companies and will provide AKHAN with a tremendous amount of insight and deep understanding as the Company brings its limitless Miraj Diamond® portfolio to market across consumer electronics and various industries.

“Adam Khan and his impressive team have brought significant and much needed innovation to the space. Now, it's time to unleash diamond’s immense capabilities on glass coatings, chips and optical equipment where AKHAN has impressive successes in research and customer development in all three areas.”

Lacey is a proven, successful, and high integrity executive who has worked for several premier technology companies, including Intel and Tessera/Xperi, among others. His roles have spanned positions in executive/leadership, engineering, marketing, sales, OEM, distribution, management, operations, Intellectual Property, P&L, Wall Street, and merger and acquisition areas. He brings a hands-on approach to leadership with a focused approach to short and long- term goals and strategies.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is enabling the “Diamond Age” of electronics. The technology company specializes in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab grown, electronics-grade diamonds for breakthrough applications across several vast markets including consumer electronics and glass coatings, semiconductors, optics and others. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005124/en/