Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AKHAN Semiconductor : Appoints Tom Lacey Interim CEO

09/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Enters Scale/Growth Phase with Infusion of Capital and Additional Talent

AKHAN Semiconductor (AKHAN/the Company), a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab-grown electronics-grade diamond materials addressing consumer industries and glass coatings, announced today that prolific technology executive Tom Lacey has added Interim CEO to his role as the Company’s Board Chairman. A four-time public company CEO, Lacey has more than three decades of experience leading both public and private companies in the licensing and technology industries.

“AKHAN is at an exciting moment in time; amidst a capital raise with a number of well-respected investors while mapping a customer-centric growth strategy,” Lacey explained. “Due to the unprecedented importance and abilities of AKHAN’s diamond technology, I fully expect the round to be oversubscribed. I’m excited to lead and align our employee, customer and investor needs.”

“We’ve done an outstanding job taking our Miraj Diamond® technology from concept to prototype, and now is the time for massive scale,” said Adam Khan, Founder AKHAN Semiconductor. “Tom, who’s onboarding marked the launch of our operational growth phase, is one of the most well respected, trusted and knowledgeable leaders in the entire technology space. We’re thrilled he’s adding CEO duties at this time; strengthening our value with customers, investors and talent in both Illinois and Silicon Valley.”

AKHAN, who’s Miraj Diamond® Glass, Optics and Electronics platform has industry altering potential, is well positioned for mass expansion. Lacey has worked across startups, mid-sized and large public and private companies and will provide AKHAN with a tremendous amount of insight and deep understanding as the Company brings its limitless Miraj Diamond® portfolio to market across consumer electronics and various industries.

“Adam Khan and his impressive team have brought significant and much needed innovation to the space. Now, it's time to unleash diamond’s immense capabilities on glass coatings, chips and optical equipment where AKHAN has impressive successes in research and customer development in all three areas.”

Lacey is a proven, successful, and high integrity executive who has worked for several premier technology companies, including Intel and Tessera/Xperi, among others. His roles have spanned positions in executive/leadership, engineering, marketing, sales, OEM, distribution, management, operations, Intellectual Property, P&L, Wall Street, and merger and acquisition areas. He brings a hands-on approach to leadership with a focused approach to short and long- term goals and strategies.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is enabling the “Diamond Age” of electronics. The technology company specializes in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab grown, electronics-grade diamonds for breakthrough applications across several vast markets including consumer electronics and glass coatings, semiconductors, optics and others. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aADIAL CEO WILLIAM STILLEY INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN MAXIM GROUP'S VIRTUAL PANEL SERIES CONFERENCE : “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space”
GL
10:07aActivist Bluebell urges Solvay's board to oust CEO over sea discharge
RE
10:07aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Amendments to credit facility completed
AQ
10:06aCanada's Trudeau under fire over high inflation as election race tightens
RE
10:06aSTANDARD CHARTERED : African Development Bank Approves a $50 Million Multinational Trade Finance Risk Participation Agreement Facility for Standard Chartered Bank
AQ
10:06aNTT DATA : Awarded Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice
BU
10:06aBrookfield Forms Strategic Partnership with Boston-Based King Street Properties
PR
10:06aTRACTOR SUPPLY : Supports Future of Agriculture by Joining U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action
BU
10:05aNASDAQ : to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call
AQ
09:46aToronto shares gain as oil offsets inflation surge to 18-year high
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street subdued as China data adds to growth doubts
2Biden to meet U.S. CEOs in 'rallying cry' for vaccine mandates
3China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
4Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
5Mapfre S A : ‘The voice of insurance' podcast with Javier San Bas..

HOT NEWS