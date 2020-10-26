AKHAN Unveils Next Generation of Miraj Diamond® Glass Materials, Including New Diamond Ceramic Glass, Showing Drop Test Glass Toughness Comparison and Ceramic Glass Hardness Testing Outperforming Corning's New Ceramic Glass

Company unveils new display glass technology for smartphones, watches, tablets, and other glass-screened devices. Diamond Glass Ceramic materials verified by 3rd party testing to be over 3X harder than Ceramic Glass capability, including latest Corning Ceramic Shield & Schott Miradur Ceramic Glass types.

AKHAN Semiconductor, manufacturer of the world’s first diamond smartphone screen, announced today the debut of its newly formulated nanocrystalline diamond display glass technology. The next generation of Miraj Diamond® Glass technology is optimal for smartphones, watches, tablets, and any technology utilizing a screen or glass display. Miraj Diamond® Glass and Miraj Diamond® Glass Ceramic materials have been tested by Northwestern NUANCE facility which confirmed that Miraj Diamond® Glass Ceramic materials are over 3X harder than the latest Corning Ceramic Shield and Schott’s Ceran and Miradur Ceramic Glass materials--where Ceramic Glass materials measure in the 9 to 10 Gigapascal range and Miraj Diamond® Glass Ceramic materials measure over 36 Gigapascals.

AKHAN Miraj Diamond® Glass materials improve the physical properties of the display glass materials they are deposited on, and can be applied to virtually any glass, from smartphones to smartwatches, automotive displays and large area applications like 8KTVs to make them more resistant to scratches & breakage- including Corning’s glass materials. The commercial-ready Miraj Diamond® Glass is also available in non-chemically hardened display glass so it directly competes in price, as well as performance, with Corning glass materials. Currently, AKHAN’s commercial-ready Miraj Diamond® Glass is being tested by leading smartphone manufacturers.

To prove the toughness of its Miraj Diamond® technology, AKHAN recently conducted a steel ball drop/toughness test against Corning’s Gorilla Glass. An industry standard test, AKHAN not only proved that its Miraj Diamond® technology was stronger than Gorilla Glass, but could also improve Tesla’s Cybertruck glass, which is made up of a combination of glass and advanced polymer layered composite material. Tesla’s Cybertruck failed a similar steel ball test.

To conduct the test, AKHAN first dropped a 0.874 inch steel ball weighing 1.5 ounces from a distance of 3 inches on a 4X4 inch piece of standard Gorilla Glass. Then, AKHAN again dropped the same steel ball from the same distance on a 4X4 piece of Gorilla Glass that was coated with the next generation Miraj Diamond® coating. A video of the test, which shows the standard Gorilla Glass shattering and the Miraj Diamond® coated glass staying completely intact, can be viewed here.

“Since the Cybertruck demo, we’ve received many requests for a similar steel ball toughness test demonstration. Our Miraj Diamond® Glass coating can be applied to nearly any glass, so the same improvements to toughness seen on smartphone displays also translate to better performance from smartwatch, VR, and automotive display glass, and yes, even automotive window glass,” said Adam Khan, Founder & CEO of AKHAN Semiconductor. “What always bothered us about competitor drop test videos is that they always test their glass inside a frame or phone, where the frame is absorbing a good deal of the drop force. We wanted a head-to-head comparison where the glass absorbs all of the drop energy, and as you can see, the Gorilla Glass literally explodes out under the same force. The results are in - Miraj Diamond® Glass is the toughest in the industry.”

“If we did a demonstration throwing a steel ball, like Tesla did with the Cybertruck, naysayers might remark ‘They threw the ball at different strengths/speeds,’” said Carl Shurboff, AKHAN President & COO. “Here, the results are unambiguous and undeniable.”

Conducted by Northwestern University’s NUANCE Center, the third-party testing of AKHAN’s Miraj Diamond® Glass included Young’s modulus and Vicker’s hardness testing, which are industry standard for testing a material’s strength and hardness, respectively.

Materials Toughness is often defined as the kinetic energy (per unit volume) required to cause failure of a sample. In the demonstration, both samples are the same dimensions (100mm X 100mm), where the only difference between sample A (the uncoated Gorilla Glass) and sample B (the Miraj Diamond® coated Gorilla Glass) is 100 nanometers of AKHAN formulated nanocrystalline diamond thin film. Since the drop height and ball mass are kept constant throughout testing, the samples see identical energy exerted (namely the mass of the steel ball x gravitational acceleration x height).

About AKHAN

