AKKA Technologies: Publication of the Half-yearly Financial Report 2021

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) publishes its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the year 2021:

The Half-Yearly Financial Report for the year 2021 has been published today. This document is available on the company’s website at https://www.akka-technologies.com/financial-publications/.

Next events:

Publication of third-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

