ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBMG, CGIX, UROV

01/16/2021 | 02:55pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. If you are a Cellular Biomedicine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


