ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

12/14/2021 | 05:57pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Rentokil Initial plc. Rentokil Initial will provide stockholders with $1.3 billion in cash and 643.29 million Rentokil Initial shares, and Terminix stockholders will be able to choose all cash or all stock consideration. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.7 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/tmx/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-terminix-global-holdings-inc-301444764.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
