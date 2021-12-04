ALFI DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Alfi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALF, ALFIW) and reminds investors of the January 31, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Alfi stock or options between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/ALF.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Alfi maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company and its employees could and did engage in corporate transactions and other matters without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"); (3) all the foregoing increased the risk of internal and regulatory investigations into the Company and its employees; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's reputation, financial condition, and ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in an SEC filing that, on October 22, 2021, the Board had placed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Paul Antonio Pereira ("P. Pereira"), Chief Technology Officer Charles Raglan Pereira ("C. Pereira"), and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Dennis McIntosh ("McIntosh") "on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters." That filing further disclosed, among other changes, that on October 22, 2021, the Board had appointed a new interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, and that "[o]n October 28, 2021, Mr. C. Pereira's employment with the Company was terminated."

On this news, Alfi's stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 21.91%, to close at $4.42 per share on October 29, 2021.

On November 1, 2021, Alfi disclosed in another SEC filing, among other matters, that the Company's Chair of the Audit Committee had resigned from the Board, and details concerning the corporate transactions and matters that had precipitated the internal investigation into P. Pereira, C. Pereira, and McIntosh. According to that filing, the internal investigation resulted from "the Company's purchase of a condominium for a purchase price of approximately $1.1 million" and "the Company's commitment to sponsor a sports tournament in the amount of $640,000," both of which "were undertaken by the Company's management without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Board."

Then, on November 15, 2021, Alfi disclosed that it "received a letter from the staff of the [SEC] indicating that the Company, its affiliates and agents may possess documents and data relevant to an ongoing investigation being conducted by the staff of the SEC" and "that such documents and data should be reasonably preserved and retained until further notice." According to Alfi, "[t]he materials to be preserved and retained include documents and data created on or after April 1, 2018 that[,]" among other things, "were created, modified or accessed by certain named former and current officers and directors of the Company or any other officer or director of the Company" or "relate or refer to the condominium or the sports tournament sponsorship identified in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 1, 2021, or financial reporting and disclosure controls, policies or procedures."

Also on November 15, 2021, Alfi announced "that Louis A. Almerini, CPA, has been appointed by the [Board] to serve as interim [CFO], effective November 8, 2021."

Finally, on November 16, 2021, Alfi filed a notice of its inability to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "3Q21 10-Q"). That filing cited, inter alia, "recent changes in the Company's [CEO] and [CFO] and in the Chair of the Audit Committee" of the Board, as well as needing "a new independent registered public accounting firm," as reasons for the Company's inability to timely file the 3Q21 10-Q.

Following these disclosures, the Company's stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 5.21%, to close at $4.37 per share on November 16, 2021.

As of the time the complaint was filed, the price of Alfi common stock and warrants were trading below the $4.15 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice,or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Alfi’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.