Today at 5 p.m., as part of the events to celebrate Financial Education Month, the Bank of Italy hosts the webinar 'ALL FOR ONE, ECONOMICS FOR ALL! The Bank of Italy promotes the financial literacy of Italian students', to present its 'All for one, economics for all!' booklets prepared for the Financial Education for Schools project. The Bank of Italy has worked in partnership for over ten years with the Ministry of Education to bring financial literacy to the classroom, updating and enriching the educational materials for teachers and students. The new educational resources, a booklet for students and a guide for teachers for all school levels, set out a multi-disciplinary course, full of activities, to help young people become financially literate.

The webinar is directed mainly at teachers, heads of schools, education experts and all those who work in the school system.

The event, opened by the Bank of Italy's Senior Deputy Governor, Daniele Franco, will be streamed on the Bank of Italy's YouTube channel.