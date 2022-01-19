ALL THREE MAJOR U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOWER IN AFTERNOON TRADING

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
The Cannabis Industry
In Vino Veritas
Luxury
Ageing Population
Blockchain
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
The Cannabis Industry
In Vino Veritas
Luxury
Ageing Population
Blockchain
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ALL THREE MAJOR U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOWER IN AFTERNOON TRADING
01/19/2022 | 02:27pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ALL THREE MAJOR U.S. STOCK INDEXES LOWER IN AFTERNOON TRADING
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41p
Toronto-based 1Password raises $620 million, valuation more than triples
RE
02:40p
Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
RE
02:35p
REBECCA CAMPBELL
: Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead
RE
02:35p
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny rift over masks
RE
02:32p
GM targets hydrogen-powered generators in expansion of fuel cell business
RE
02:30p
Toronto-based 1Password raises $620 mln, valuation more than triples
RE
02:28p
Blinken tells Ukraine he will keep working to avert Russian attack
RE
02:27p
All three major u.s. stock indexes lower in afternoon trading
RE
02:25p
U.S. to set 'common goals' on Indo-Pacific economic cooperation in early 2022 -official
RE
02:17p
S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher after upbeat earnings reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2
Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3
Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4
Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5
Temporary respite for the Nasdaq
More news
HOT NEWS
GAMIDA CELL LTD.
+21.17%
Gamida Cell to Begin Biologics License Application Submission for Omidubicel
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, I.
+15.51%
SoFi shares bounce after winning bank approval
US BANCORP
-7.22%
U.S. Bancorp Down Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
BARRICK GOLD CORPORA.
+7.59%
Barrick Gold Meets Output Guidance in 2021
STORAGEVAULT CANADA .
-3.51%
StorageVault Canada Inc. to Acquire Two Locations for $46 Million
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC.
+10.38%
Rubellite Energy Inc. Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave