Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ALLIANZ INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Allianz To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/29/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (OTC: ALIZY).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Allianz stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/ALIZY.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Allianz disclosed on August 1, 2021, that: "subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." The Company added: "in light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

Based on this news, the Company's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell by 8% the next day.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aADAPTHEALTH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In AdaptHealth To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:52aZYMERGEN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Zymergen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:52aSIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT "SODIC" E : EGX disclosure regarding updates on SODIC's partnership with NUCA for a 500 acres land plot in New Zayed
PU
08:52aAPPHARVEST INVESTOR ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In AppHarvest To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:49aALLIANZ INVESTOR ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Allianz To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:47aPremium Vape Brand RELX Launches in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
BU
08:46aOATLY DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Oatly To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:43aPAYPAL DEADLINE ALERT : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PayPal To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:40aCOINBASE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Coinbase To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:37aREKOR DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rekor To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LI : LUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shin..
2Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
3Louisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database ..

HOT NEWS