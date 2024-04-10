ALTMAN HAS ALSO SPOKEN WITH OFFICIALS IN A NUMBER OF WESTERN COUNTRIES AND IS HOLDING MEETINGS IN WASHINGTON LATER THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Behind the numbers - €36.5 million for Stellantis' Tavares, on what basis?
US dollar surges to new 34-year high vs yen after hotter-than-expected inflation data
The latest inflation data is seriously testing investor optimism
Wall Street indices have – surprisingly - been very resilient in the past few days despite signs that rate cuts might not coming as soon as the market thought. But today’s March inflation data may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boeing, Nvidia, Spotify, Shell, Barclays...
Alibaba founder Jack Ma steps out from shadows with long internal post
Analysis-After issuing factory capacity warning to China, Yellen faces tariff decisions
