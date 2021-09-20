Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Rating of Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

09/20/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona (MICA) announced that AM Best has once again affirmed its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) with a stable outlook. AM Best also affirmed the FSR rating of the MICA Risk Retention Group, Inc. as A (Excellent), also with a stable outlook.

“As a mutual insurance company, MICA is committed to providing value to our owners,” said MICA CEO James Carland, MD. “In periods of change and uncertainty, our physicians, physician groups, and other insureds can remain confident in having a medical professional liability insurer with MICA’s financial strength, resources, and mission-driven focus.”

In its rating report, AM Best acknowledged MICA’s financial status as the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best also recognized MICA’s long-term history of organic surplus growth despite significant policyholder dividends paid out annually over the last five years. MICA’s operating performance remained strong with return metrics and operating ratios that outperform the medical professional liability composite and the overall property/casualty industry over the prior five-year period.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. 

About Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona (MICA) was created in response to a need. In 1976, a group of Arizona physicians founded a physician-owned and physician-directed mutual insurance company after the largest medical professional liability insurance carrier announced it was no longer providing coverage in the state. Since its inception, MICA has focused on the same goals and principles that led to its founding: to provide medical professional liability insurance availability, affordability, and market stability at actuarially sound, sustainable rates.

Today, MICA provides medical professional liability insurance in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. For 45 years, MICA has been recognized for its financial strength, claim management, careful loss reserving, risk management publications and programs, personal attention, and member focus. For more information, visit https://www.mica-insurance.com.

Contact: Hana Kim
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
hkim@mica-insurance.com
602-808-2253


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:18pFMW MEDIA, INC.'S NEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 4 TV INTERVIEWS BEING BROADCASTED ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021, AT 10 : 30 P.M. PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT
GL
02:17pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
AQ
02:16pDOORDASH : introduces on-demand alcohol delivery
AQ
02:16pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Sale of Own Shares for Employee Share Purchase Program
AQ
02:16pMISMO, Snapdocs Announce Collaboration on New e-Eligibility Service
BU
02:14pCalifornia Urban and Agricultural Water Districts Reach Settlement Agreement in Legal Dispute, Move Toward Collaboration on Colorado River
BU
02:13pSALLIE MAE : Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA®
BU
02:13pAURORA : Unveils the Toyota Sienna, Powered by the Aurora : Driver and Built for Ride-Hailing
BU
02:12pKATAHDIN BANKSHARES : Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS