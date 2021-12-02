AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Caribbean Reinsurance Company Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of East Caribbean Reinsurance Company Limited (ECRC) (Anguilla). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ECRC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ECRC’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). However, the company is relatively small with less than USD 10 million in equity, and consequently, relies heavily on retrocession to manage catastrophe exposure, minimize earnings volatility and protect surplus. Potential exposure is reduced to a manageable level by a conservative program placed with a high quality panel of reinsurers.

ECRC continues to provide reinsurance solutions to the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited, the majority owner, and increasingly to other insurance companies operating in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. ECRC’s focus is to enhance its operating performance and overall earnings by achieving growth in selected classes of business within existing treaties without increasing its net retained risk. However, while ECRC has established relationships with key participants in its target markets, soft market conditions persist for the business in which the company plans to participate. Furthermore, domestic and regional markets face continuing uncertainties and weakened economic conditions as a result of a decrease in tourism and struggling commodity markets.

