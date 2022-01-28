AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company and Finial Holdings, Inc.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Finial Reinsurance Company (Stamford, CT). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on $200 million, 7.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2023, of Finial Holdings, Inc. (Delaware). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK A and BRK B]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also reflect Finial Reinsurance Company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is offset by no prospective book of business, as the company has been in runoff since 2004. Capital generation in recent years largely has come from investment returns and careful management of runoff liabilities, which continues to contribute to the growth of Finial Reinsurance Company’s substantial surplus position. Invested assets are managed by Berkshire.

As premiums are virtually non-existent and relate to reinsurance contracts with adjustable features and transactions between affiliates, pre-tax underwriting income was just $2.1 million in 2020. That and pre-tax net investment income of $22.6 million drove net income of $20.2 million.

The company’s runoff nature contributes to its limited business profile, strengthened by the ownership of its parent, National Indemnity Company, which has a Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional); utility in assuming additional runoff liability from Berkshire affiliates; and an investment portfolio managed by Berkshire.

The ERM assessment of appropriate adequate is driven by management’s expertise in running discontinued lines of business, and the ERM process is integrated with that of National Indemnity Company.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005511/en/