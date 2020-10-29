Log in
AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V.

10/29/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NB Re) (Willemstad, Curacao). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NB Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The assessment of NB Re’s balance sheet strength reflects its risk-adjusted capitalization, which measures at the strongest level as calculated by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as the quality of its investments, solid reinsurance program and the generally stable loss reserves. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the decline in surplus following the payment of a large dividend to the prior owner.

NB Re has discontinued issuance of new policies, and most renewals are being placed on affiliated paper, resulting in the adequate operating performance assessment. Based on the historical performance of the company’s business and loss reserves, AM Best anticipates the remaining liabilities will run off favorably over time, although there may be variation in the results from year-to-year. It is also expected that NB Re will continue to service remaining policies through expiration, including any renewals of multi-year policies.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© Business Wire 2020

