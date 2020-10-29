AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NB Re) (Willemstad, Curacao). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NB Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The assessment of NB Re’s balance sheet strength reflects its risk-adjusted capitalization, which measures at the strongest level as calculated by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as the quality of its investments, solid reinsurance program and the generally stable loss reserves. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the decline in surplus following the payment of a large dividend to the prior owner.

NB Re has discontinued issuance of new policies, and most renewals are being placed on affiliated paper, resulting in the adequate operating performance assessment. Based on the historical performance of the company’s business and loss reserves, AM Best anticipates the remaining liabilities will run off favorably over time, although there may be variation in the results from year-to-year. It is also expected that NB Re will continue to service remaining policies through expiration, including any renewals of multi-year policies.

