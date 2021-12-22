AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Champlain Specialty Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Champlain Specialty Insurance Company (Champlain) (Burlington, VT). The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Champlain’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Based on the business plan shared with AM Best, Champlain’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is projected to be at the strongest level over the next four years. Very strong liquidity measures and low leverage further support the balance sheet strength assessment. Champlain’s operating performance is assessed as adequate given results throughout the company’s first year of operation, as well as expected results in the near term. AM Best views the business profile as limited due to the niche nature of the company’s target market. Champlain’s ERM is assessed as appropriate based on the company’s projected size, scope and risk profile.

Champlain’s ability to execute on its business plan will be a key rating factor going forward, especially the company’s planned capital raise over the next five years. Other factors that could adversely impact the rating include a level of capital that is shown to be unsupportive of business operation or if there is significant deviation from the business plan to a degree that it adversely impacts operating results.

