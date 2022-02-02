AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to North End Re (Cayman) SPC

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to North End Re (Cayman) SPC (NER Cayman) (Cayman Islands). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NER Cayman’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect NER Cayman’s plan of making a significant capital investment to keep a strong level of risk-adjusted capital, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and risk-based capital. The company expects to use external and internal revolving lines of credit.

NER Cayman also has executed a reinsurance transaction with American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) (AEL) and now has a total combined equity interest in AEL to approximately 16%. The reinsurance transaction consist of assuming $10 billion of annuity products issued by American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of AEL.

NER Cayman’s parent, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (BAM Re), is a publicly traded reinsurance company focused on providing capital-based solutions to insurance companies. BAM Re seeks capital-intensive business to leverage its asset management and sourcing capabilities. In August 2021, BAM Re announced an agreement to acquire American National Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: ANAT] in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion, with the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. NER Cayman geographically complements its sister company, North End Re Ltd., which also is starting its reinsurance operations. The company has another sister company, Brookfield Annuity Company, that provides pension risk transfer solutions in Canada.

