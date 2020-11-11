AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” to Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company (Obsidian Specialty) (Wilmington, DE). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of Obsidian Insurance Company (Obsidian) (Columbus, OH). The outlook of these ratings is stable. Obsidian Specialty and Obsidian are collectively referred to Obsidian Insurance Group.

The ratings reflect Obsidian Insurance Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The very strong balance sheet assessment is based on the initial financing structure that provides supportive risk-adjusted capital through the initial start-up period. The group members will share risk through an inter-company pooling agreement. Obsidian Insurance Group provides fronting services for a diverse mix of managing general agents while retaining a strategic portion of selected programs. By nature of the business model and the substantial amount of ceded premiums, the companies will be subject to significant counterparty credit risk. This is compounded by general risk exposures that commonly impact start-up entities such as key operational and execution risks. Additionally, the group is entering an increasingly competitive market for providers of fronting services. AM Best recognizes the group’s planned implementation of measures to mitigate contractual, credit and underwriting risk as part of its ERM structure.

Negative rating actions could occur if risk-adjusted capital is short of needs, actual operating results fall adversely outside the initial projections, or risk appetite and tolerance levels prove to be inadequate for the group’s profile.

