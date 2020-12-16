Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Specialty Builders Insurance Company

12/16/2020 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” to Specialty Builders Insurance Company (Specialty Builders) (Atlanta, GA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Specialty Builders is a newly formed subsidiary of Builders Insurance (A Mutual Captive Company), which is a member of Builders Insurance Group.

The ratings reflect Specialty Builders’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Specialty Builders is fully owned by Builders Insurance (A Mutual Captive Company), and the parent maintains responsibility for this company. Specialty Builders primarily provides workers’ compensation and general liability insurance with a focus on the construction industry. Specialty Builders leverages the knowledge and expertise of the group’s management in this niche. Builders Insurance (A Mutual Captive Company) provides infrastructure support, integration, common ERM and financial flexibility to Specialty Builders.

The members of the Builders Insurance Group maintain an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a.” The outlook of these ratings is stable and remains unchanged at this time.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pCOBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Botswana Acquisition Investor Presentation
AQ
05:56pEROS STX GLOBAL : ErosSTX Releases Historical Pro Forma Financials
BU
05:56pGlobalive Technology Announces Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Yooma Corp. to Complete its Previously Announced Reverse Takeover Transaction
GL
05:56pEROS STX GLOBAL : ErosSTX Files Registration Statement with Respect to Shares Issued in Merger
BU
05:55pTRANSURBAN : Chesapeake Partnership and Traffic Update
PU
05:55pICYMI : IAM interviews Alex Rogers, president of Qualcomm Technology Licensing
PU
05:55pQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Press NoteDec 16, 2020Qualcomm Announces New QCC305x SoC Series Helping to Bring Premium True Wireless Earbud Features to a Broad Range of Tie...Qualcomm Announces New QCC305x SoC Series Helping to Bring Premium True Wireless Earbud Features to a Broad Range of Tie...Qualcomm Announces New QCC305x SoC Series Helping to Bring Premium True Wireless Earbud Features to a Broad Range of Tie...Qualcomm Announces New QCC305x SoC Series Helping to Bring Premium True Wireless Earbud Features
PU
05:55pTHE NEXT ERA OF TRULY WIRELESS AUDIO : Qualcomm QCC305x SoCs
PU
05:55pFIGEAC AÉRO : PROVISIONAL 2020/21 HALF-YEAR RESULTS (1st April to 30th September 2020)
AN
05:55pSEC Adopts Clearing Agency Rule to Limit Potential for Overlapping or Duplicative Regulation
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Revised key information relating to the preferential right..
2AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
3MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
4Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
5BIONTECH SE : PRESS RELEASE: BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ