Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s Junior Subordinated Notes

02/09/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bb+” to the forthcoming $800 million 4.3% junior subordinated notes, due 2061, recently issued by Liberty Mutual Group Inc. (LMGI) (Boston, MA). The notes are guaranteed by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and LMHC Massachusetts Holdings, Inc. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Inclusive of the recent junior subordinated notes issue, AM Best expects financial leverage and coverage measures to be within the tolerance of the assigned rating. LMGI intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

LMGI’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” and its existing Long-Term IRs, and the ratings of its operating insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aPUBLIC SERVICE : Field operations? That's music to her ears.
PU
08:21aDistributed Energy Resources Evolve the Role of Electricity Suppliers
GL
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:18aOTELLO : Bemobi IPO successfully completed
AQ
08:18aCOMMERCE BANK OF ARIZONA : announces Paul Tees as Tucson Market President
PR
08:17aEAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aFIFTH THIRD BANK : Launches Digital Financial Literacy Program for Children
BU
08:15aAM BEST : to Participate in Webinar Focusing on ERM Practices in U.S. Fraternal Life Insurance Industry
BU
08:15aInternational Lithium Increases Private Placement to $3,000,000
NE
08:13aALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : IIROC Trading Halt - AD.UN
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ