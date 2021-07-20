Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to North End Re Ltd.

07/20/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to North End Re Ltd. (Bermuda) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to these PCAs is stable. Currently, the company is a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. [TSX: BAMR; NYSE: BAMR].

The PCA reflects North End Re Ltd.’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The PCA reflects North End Re Ltd.’s plan of making a significant capital investment to keep an appropriate level of risk-adjusted capital, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and regulatory risk-adjusted capital. The company expects to use external and internal revolving lines of credit. The sponsor, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., provides security and resources, especially in the asset management space.

North End Re Ltd. complements geographically its sister company, North End Re (Cayman) SPC, which also is starting its activities. The company has another sister company, Brookfield Annuity Company, that provides pension risk transfer solutions in Canada, which has been in operation for a few years.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pUONLIVE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pKOHL : A Mother's Gift Lives On With the Help of Kohl's
PU
03:11pTC BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pCOVIVIO HOTELS : successfull placement of a 500 million 8-year Bond with a 1.0% coupon
PU
03:11pWheelTug Initiates Manufacturing Process
GL
03:11pAM BEST : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to North End Re Ltd.
BU
03:09pOil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
RE
03:07pGAMCO INVESTORS : to File a New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow
BU
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $69.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pDIDI ALERT : Shareholders With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS