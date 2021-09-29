AM Best : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Vista L&C Capital Solutions, LLC

AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Vista L&C Capital Solutions, LLC (Shelburne, Vermont) with a Financial Strength Assessment of B++ pca (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “bbb+”pca (Good). The outlook assigned to these PCAs is stable.

The PCA reflects Vista’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings reflect Vista’s expected initial capital of $50 million. It also reflects the company’s minimal asset risk. The company plans on assuming pension risk transfer longevity risk only; earnings will be a function of assumed biometric risk and not dependent on investment performance.

The company has a unique proposition offering and it feels confident about its ability to source transactions from various distribution partners. The company also has deep expertise in longevity risk modeling at the management level as well as on the board of its capital providers. The product risk is fairly low, as there is one main assumption of interest: longevity. However, the offering is untested.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005957/en/