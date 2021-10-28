AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (SSL) (New York, NY) remain under review with positive implications. SSL is a subsidiary of Independence Holding Company (IHC) (headquartered in Stamford, CT) [NYSE: IHC].

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review on April 19, 2021, following the announcement that IHC had signed a definitive agreement to sell SSL to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., for approximately $180 million. The timing of the closing of the transaction has changed from, previously communicated, late third-quarter 2021 to late fourth-quarter 2021, subject to regulatory approvals; however, the rest of the terms of the transaction have remained relatively the same. AM Best has reviewed the financial statements of the company through the first six months of the year, and capital and surplus and earnings are trending as expected. The ratings will remain under review while AM Best discusses the details of the acquisition with company management and until the transaction closes.

