AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of American Sentinel Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” from “bbb” of American Sentinel Insurance Company (American Sentinel) (Harrisburg, PA). These Credit Ratings (ratings) remain under review with developing implications.

The ratings reflect American Sentinel’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrade of the ratings and the maintaining of the under review status for the ratings of American Sentinel reflect a decline in balance sheet strength and a change in strategy at the ultimate parent, LD Investments LLC. AM Best previously placed American Sentinel under review as management was considering an intercompany pooling agreement with an affiliate company, Seaview Insurance Company, as a form of capital support. However, due to the shift in strategy, American Sentinel has entered into a stock purchase agreement for the sale of the company to Pie Carrier Holdings. Subject to regulatory approval, LD Investments LLC expects to complete the sale prior to the end of 2020. The ratings will remain under review until the deal has been finalized and AM Best analyzes the future business plan of American Sentinel.

