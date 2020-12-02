Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of First American Property & Casualty Insurance Company and First American Specialty Insurance Company

12/02/2020 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “bbb” from “a” of First American Property & Casualty Insurance Company and First American Specialty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as First American PC Companies (FAPCC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to negative from stable. These companies are domiciled in Santa Ana, CA.

The ratings of FAPCC no longer include partial rating enhancement from its parent due to the parent’s initiation of a process to sell its property/casualty business, and reflect FAPCC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

FAPCC primarily provides homeowners and renters insurance throughout the United States, with a geographic concentration in the Western region. The group’s operating results have been on a downward trend due to increased claim frequency and severity, which adds strain to its balance sheet strength. The group reported underwriting losses in 2017 and 2018, which was driven largely by the unprecedented California wildfire activity, which also caused pressure on its balance sheet strength. In 2019, the fires losses improved, but the group’s operating results remain unfavorable. As the group’s operating performance continues to be marginal, it has added pressure to its balance sheet strength in which surplus decreased over 20% since year-end 2019. Additionally, the parent has initiated a process for the sale of its property/casualty business. As a result, the ratings of FAPCC no longer include partial rating enhancement from its parent, as FAPCC is no longer considered to be a strategic member of the group.

The negative outlooks reflect the potential for future loss emergence, loss reserve development and further deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization. There also are some concerns relating to the planned divestiture, its effects on senior leadership, employee turnover and risk management.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pDollar skids to fresh two-and-a-half-year low as U.S. stimulus in focus
RE
03:43pDMG MORI : Memorandum and Articles of Association of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
PU
03:42pFAF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against First American Financial Corporation
GL
03:41pEU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:41pSEMAPA : 3rd Quarter Interim Report 9M 2020
PU
03:41pLAIRD SUPERFOOD : to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences
BU
03:40pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pMARRIOTT HOSTS FIRST-EVER HYBRID MEETINGS EVENT : Connect With Confidence (Video)
PU
03:39pAIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand go in search of 8th Wonder of the World in new safety video
PU
03:39pIAA : Code of Business Conduct & Ethics ()
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ