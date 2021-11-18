Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Company

11/18/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Company (Chautauqua) (Jamestown, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook for the FSR is stable.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Chautauqua’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The downgrade of Chautauqua’s Long-Term ICR reflects AM Best’s concern related to the effectiveness of the company’s ERM program and current risk mitigation strategies given its demonstrated trend of volatility in operating results over the long term. Chautauqua faces several challenges, including the successful implementation of its new business model, growth initiatives and future profitability expectations. Following review of Chautauqua’s risk management framework, AM Best expects that the company’s use of strong corporate governance practices will help it better manage risks with less volatility over the long term.

Chautauqua’s balance sheet strength assessment remains at the very strong level, supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), moderate underwriting leverage and solid liquidity measures. AM Best considers Chautauqua’s operating performance to be marginal, largely driven by volatility in underwriting results that are partially offset by net investment income. The limited business profile reflects the company’s geographic and product concentration, as a predominantly property writer in New York state, which exposes operations to weather-related events, as well as regulatory, judicial and legislative matters.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aUPONOR CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:29aFoursight Capital Selects Point Predictive's Suite of Products to Deter Auto Loan Fraud and Deepen Trust Between Dealers and Lenders
BU
11:27aHERE FOR THE HOLIDAYS : Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged In Kentucky Bourbon Barrels
PR
11:27aGOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2021 Results
GL
11:26aGRILL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early Weber, Pit Boss, Green Mountain & More Grill Sales Highlighted by Save Bubble
BU
11:26aFortinet Again Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure
GL
11:26aHundreds of Quaker Lobbyists Call for Passage of Build Back Better Act
BU
11:26aFortinet Again Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure
GL
11:25aSalMar - Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA
AQ
11:23aMacy's, Kohl's post strong results heading into holidays
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba warns of slowest revenue growth since debut
2DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
3Stocks, dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

HOT NEWS