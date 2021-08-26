AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company (GLAC) (Wilmington, DE).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect GLAC’s decline in surplus and weakening in its risk-adjusted capital position during the first half of 2021, driven in large part by the payment of stockholder dividends to its ultimate parent, Sammons Enterprises, Inc. GLAC’s management is working on a capital plan to increase its capital and surplus and strengthen its risk-adjusted capital position.

The ratings are expected to remain under review while GLAC management finalizes its capital plans and AM Best can fully assess the impact this has on the company’s capital and surplus position and risk-adjusted capitalization.

