Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Members of Farmers Insurance Group Under Review With Developing Implications

12/11/2020 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of the members of Farmers Insurance Group (Farmers). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” on the outstanding surplus notes of Farmers Insurance Exchange (Exchange) (Woodland Hills, CA) and Farmers Exchange Capital. All companies are domiciled in Los Angeles, CA, unless otherwise specified. (Please see link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement that Farmers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MetLife Auto & Home Group in a $3.94 billion deal, 60% to be funded by Farmers Group, Inc. and the remaining $1.51 billion by Exchange. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The under review with developing implications status reflects the need for AM Best to fully assess the financial and operational impacts of the acquisition, including potential benefits that Farmers may receive from the acquisition. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with Farmers’ management and monitor its balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. The ratings will remain under review until the close of the transaction and a review by AM Best of the post-transaction details.

A complete listing of Farmers’s FSRs, Long-Term ICRs and Long-Term IRs also is available.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Curtis Ford, Engineering
PU
05:59pFiling Facebook Lawsuit Is Career-Defining Act for FTC Chairman
DJ
05:59pS&P GLOBAL : Tesla Set to Join S&P 500 & 100; Apartment Income REIT to Join S&P MidCap 400
PR
05:58pConsumer Cos Down As Stimulus Negotiations, Covid Outbreaks Continue -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:57pDISCOVERY : CHANNEL'S NEW SERIES, ‘MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH' TAKES VIEWERS ON AN EPIC SEARCH FOR CAVERNS OF GOLD
PU
05:57pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : to conduct routine aerial line inspections for East Maui, Upcountry on Dec. 17
PU
05:56pFACEBOOK : UK aims to regulate social media firms over content removal - The Times
RE
05:55pHealth Care Down As Investors Weigh Vaccine Logistics -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:55pQIAGEN N : announces conversion price of new net share settled convertible bonds and price to non-US holders to sell outstanding convertible notes due 2021
PU
05:55pOracle Moves Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties
2Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020
3Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks
4Sanofi and GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine, marking setback for global fight
5No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', Johnson says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ