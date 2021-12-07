AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Mississippi Farm Bureau) (Jackson, MA).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect the recent approval of an inter-company reinsurance agreement with its parent, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Southern). This represents an expansion of the previous reinsurance agreement, whereby Mississippi Farm Bureau would cede its casualty business and retain property-related exposures. In order to maximize operational efficiency, the agreement will be expanded to all lines of business with no net writings retained. The positive implications reflect Southern’s higher rating and anticipation of Mississippi Farm Bureau’s inclusion in the group via the reinsurance agreement. The ratings will remain under review until the effective date of the reinsurance agreement, Jan. 1, 2022, and AM Best’s full evaluation of the transaction.

