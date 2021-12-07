Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

12/07/2021 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Mississippi Farm Bureau) (Jackson, MA).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect the recent approval of an inter-company reinsurance agreement with its parent, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Southern). This represents an expansion of the previous reinsurance agreement, whereby Mississippi Farm Bureau would cede its casualty business and retain property-related exposures. In order to maximize operational efficiency, the agreement will be expanded to all lines of business with no net writings retained. The positive implications reflect Southern’s higher rating and anticipation of Mississippi Farm Bureau’s inclusion in the group via the reinsurance agreement. The ratings will remain under review until the effective date of the reinsurance agreement, Jan. 1, 2022, and AM Best’s full evaluation of the transaction.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pDSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal and Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management
AQ
01:32pEIA expects short-term crude oil prices to remain lower than the highs of 2021
PU
01:32pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2021.12.07_Comunicato Stampa_Allegato 3F- novembre 2021
PU
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jason Aldean's new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event
PU
01:32pARTNET : What Makes an Artist's Artist? We Asked Leading Figures To Name the Most Underrated—and Overrated—Artists of All Time
PU
01:32pGlobal LNG exports hit eight-month high
PU
01:32pThe Region's Trade Will Increase Significantly in 2021, but the Recovery Will be Asymmetrical and Heterogeneous in a Context of Uncertainty
PU
01:32pTERNA : authorization process launched for restructuring of the electricity grid in the municipalities of Lonate Pozzolo (Varese) and Nosate (Milano)
PU
01:32pNIO : Hello World, NIO Day 2021 Approaches
PU
01:32pHUD Announces more than $52 Million to Deliver Equitable COVID-19 Relief to Tribal Communities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS