AM Best Posts Webinar Highlights on COVID-19's Impact on Future of Insurance Claims Management

Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the U.S. auto insurance industry and explore actionable insights that can help your organization make the best decisions―now and in the future.

Panelists include:

Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto insurance vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Bill Brower, vice president & head, U.S. auto claims strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Tanner Sheehan, associate vice president, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

The Pandemic Remade Insurance Shopping, Claims, Injury Trends Changes in Government Operations Affect Insurance Conditions The COVID Pandemic Upset Many Traditional Insurance Underwriting Data Points Insurers Brace for the New Norm For Virtual Claims, a Sudden Trip to Center Stage As America Locked Down, Insurance Shopping Activity Shot Up Lower-Usage Insurance Apps Need to Deliver High Levels of Satisfaction Disrupted Auto Insurance Renewal Patterns May Not Snap Back Quickly For Insurance Shoppers, Providing Identity is Powering More of the Application Process During Periods of Disruption, Insurers Keep a Keen Eye on Trends Pay-Per-Mile Finds its Moment Insurers Can Find Ways to Retain Loyalty After Large-Loss Events

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

