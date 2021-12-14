Log in
AM Best Posts Webinar Highlights on COVID-19's Impact on Future of Insurance Claims Management

12/14/2021 | 03:25pm EST
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best Webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the U.S. auto insurance industry and explore actionable insights that can help your organization make the best decisions―now and in the future.

Panelists include:

  • Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto insurance vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Bill Brower, vice president & head, U.S. auto claims strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Tanner Sheehan, associate vice president, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

  1. The Pandemic Remade Insurance Shopping, Claims, Injury Trends
  2. Changes in Government Operations Affect Insurance Conditions
  3. The COVID Pandemic Upset Many Traditional Insurance Underwriting Data Points
  4. Insurers Brace for the New Norm
  5. For Virtual Claims, a Sudden Trip to Center Stage
  6. As America Locked Down, Insurance Shopping Activity Shot Up
  7. Lower-Usage Insurance Apps Need to Deliver High Levels of Satisfaction
  8. Disrupted Auto Insurance Renewal Patterns May Not Snap Back Quickly
  9. For Insurance Shoppers, Providing Identity is Powering More of the Application Process
  10. During Periods of Disruption, Insurers Keep a Keen Eye on Trends
  11. Pay-Per-Mile Finds its Moment
  12. Insurers Can Find Ways to Retain Loyalty After Large-Loss Events

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS